Britney Spears Shares First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce News
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 17, 2023
Britney Spears seems unfazed by all of the reports about her alleged divorce from her husband Sam Asghari. Shortly after TMZ reported that the couple had separated and Asghari was getting ready to file for divorce, Spears took to Instagram to share a joyous photo of herself riding a horse.
"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!!" she wrote in the caption. "So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!"
On Wednesday, August 16th, a report from TMZ claimed that the couple had a major falling out after Sam confronted Britney over rumors that she was cheating on him. The sources told the outlet that Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living on his own. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one source added. TMZ later reported that Asghari has now officially filed for divorce 14 months after marrying Spears and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage.
Docs obtained by the outlet say, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party... There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time." However, Spears made him sign a prenup and one source she'll likely write Asghari a check to settle things financially. Britney and Sam first started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of one of her music videos. They said "I Do" in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022.