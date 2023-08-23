Virgo season starts today (August 23rd) and Beyoncé has a special birthday wish from fans who are attending her Renaissance World Tour shows during this special time. This week, Beyoncé took to her Instagram Story to make a request from fans attending her upcoming shows.

"Virgo Season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!" the pop star wrote. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the mouse of chrome. See you there!"