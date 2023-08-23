Beyoncé Has A Birthday Request From Fans Attending Her Final Shows
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 23, 2023
Virgo season starts today (August 23rd) and Beyoncé has a special birthday wish from fans who are attending her Renaissance World Tour shows during this special time. This week, Beyoncé took to her Instagram Story to make a request from fans attending her upcoming shows.
"Virgo Season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!" the pop star wrote. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the mouse of chrome. See you there!"
Beyoncé will celebrate her 41st birthday on September 4th and she isn't taking a day off from the tour. During her birthday weekend, the star will be playing a three-night show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. If you haven't had a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour this year, these are your last chances:
- August 24th - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- August 26th & 27th - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- August 30th - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
- September 1st, 2nd, 4th - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- September 11th - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
- September 14th - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- September 21st - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
- September 23rd & 24th - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- September 27th - New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome
- October 1st - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium