Selena Gomez Recreates Hilarious 'Sex And The City' Scene In New TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is getting fans excited for her upcoming new single! The star took to TikTok this week to share a video of herself recreating a hilarious line from Sex and The City. Gomez looks fabulous in an orange dress paired with a pearl necklace and chunky hoop earrings while pretending to answer a phone. "Hello?" she lip-syncs to the voice of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. "It's over. I told my wife!" a man says on the other line before Selena/Samantha hilariously responds, "Who is this?" and hangs up the phone.

"Single Soon this Friday," Selena wrote in the caption referring to her new song "Single Soon," which is set to drop on Friday, August 25th.

Shortly after the TikTok was shared by several pop culture accounts on Twitter, Selena's video got a stamp of approval from Samantha Jones herself! "I approve this message," Kim Cattrall wrote in a quote tweet along with the lipstick mark emoji.

Selena isn't the only pop star releasing a new song this Friday. In fact, her fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus is also dropping her new song "Used To Be Young" the same day and they happened to announce their new music on the same day as well. The two stars took to social media to react, as fans who grew up with Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place were delighted to see the two making headlines at the same time.

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Miley wrote referencing the titles of their songs. After Miley's shout-out, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share her own reaction. "Miley Cyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG," she wrote. "Excited for August 25th!!!" We are too!

Selena Gomez
