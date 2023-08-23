Selena Gomez Recreates Hilarious 'Sex And The City' Scene In New TikTok

Selena isn't the only pop star releasing a new song this Friday. In fact, her fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus is also dropping her new song "Used To Be Young" the same day and they happened to announce their new music on the same day as well. The two stars took to social media to react, as fans who grew up with Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place were delighted to see the two making headlines at the same time.

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Miley wrote referencing the titles of their songs. After Miley's shout-out, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share her own reaction. "Miley Cyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG," she wrote. "Excited for August 25th!!!" We are too!