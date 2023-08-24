Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, & Nelly Furtado Confirm New Song: 'We Back'

The song has yet to receive a title and it seems like fans will have to wait until September to hear it since the clip didn't come with a snippet of the song. The exciting news comes nearly a month after the trio shared photos of themselves in the studio on Instagram. A week before that, week, Timbaland and Furtado hopped on IG live to reveal that they've been "cooking" in the studio.

Timbaland was the mastermind behind both Timberlake and Furtado's hit albums FutureSex/LoveSounds and Loose, respectively. The last time all three artists teamed up was in 2007 when they released their hit song "Give It To Me" on Timbaland's album Shock Value. Furtado is currently working on her seventh studio album, which will mark her first release in six years. Her last album, The Ride, arrived in March 2017 and was her second album to be released by her own independent record label, Nelstar Music. The first was Mi Plan in 2009. As for Timberlake, he was most recently heard on soundtracks for the Trolls movie franchise. His last solo album was Man of the Woods in 2018. While Timbaland hasn't released a solo album since Shock Value II in 2009, he's been featured on other people's songs as recently as 2019.