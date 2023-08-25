Britney Spears Sends Message To Haters Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 25, 2023
Britney Spears has a very clear message for anyone thinking about messing with her. The pop star took to her Instagram on Thursday (August 24th) to share a throwback photo of herself looking tough in all black. "F—k with me ... I dare you," Spears captioned the photo, adding a middle finger at the end.
The message comes amid Spears' divorce from her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari. After Asghari confirmed the news on his Instagram Story, Britney took to her own account to break her silence on the separation.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" Britney wrote. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors," she wrote referring to her 13-year conservatorship. "But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good."
Britney is also gearing up to release her long-awaited memoir The Woman In Me, set to hit shelves in October.