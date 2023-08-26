Green Day Unveil Limited 'Nimrod' Shirts With Donald Trump's Mugshot

Green Day has unveiled some interesting limited edition merchandise and it's all for a good cause! After former president Donald Trump's highly-anticipated mugshot was finally released to the public, the band was quick to slap the historic photo on their Nimrod album cover. The band revealed the new artwork on a black t-shirt that's for sale for a limited amount of time. They also shared that the proceeds from the shirt, which cost $35, will go towards Greater Good Music which is helping bring food to victims of the tragic wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

"Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only," the band wrote on Instagram. "Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires."