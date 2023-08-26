Green Day Unveil Limited 'Nimrod' Shirts With Donald Trump's Mugshot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 26, 2023
Green Day has unveiled some interesting limited edition merchandise and it's all for a good cause! After former president Donald Trump's highly-anticipated mugshot was finally released to the public, the band was quick to slap the historic photo on their Nimrod album cover. The band revealed the new artwork on a black t-shirt that's for sale for a limited amount of time. They also shared that the proceeds from the shirt, which cost $35, will go towards Greater Good Music which is helping bring food to victims of the tragic wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
"Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only," the band wrote on Instagram. "Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires."
Nimrod is the fifth studio album by Green Day and was released in October 1997. It features the hit "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," which the bands referenced in the post above. The band recently announced that their third studio album Dookie will be getting a special re-release to celebrate its 30th anniversary on February 1st, 2024.
To celebrate the milestone, the band will be releasing the Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on September 29th. The massive collection will be available as a 6-LP vinyl box set, 4-CD box set and digitally, and features previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the Dookie sessions, as well as two live albums: Live At Woodstock (1994), which has never been available on DSPS, and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94).