Topless Irina Shayk Vacations With Ex-Cooper Amid Brady Romance
By Jason Hall
August 28, 2023
Supermodel Irina Shayk appears to have taken a vacation with her longtime ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, amid her recent romance with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
Shayk, 37, shared a series of topless photos on a rocky terrain, as well as a photo of Cooper, 48, kayaking shirtless in what appears to be the same area, though the picture of the actor appears to have since been deleted. Shayk and Cooper share 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who was also reported to be with them, according to TMZ.
The photos were shared days after reports that Shayk was "very excited" about her new romance with Brady.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.com on August 21.
Brady and Shayk were spotted at the Twenty Two hotel from August 13 to August 15, with both reportedly checking out from separate entrances within five minutes apart each other. Both the quarterback and supermodel were photographed as they left the hotel, with Shayk appearing to have a conversation on her cell phone and presumably looking out for a vehicle.
On August 14, Page Six reported that Shayk "narrowed her inner circle" of friends to prohibit information from being leaked to the public.
“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off,” a source said.
“She really wants this to work,” the source added. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”
Brady was initially spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.
Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023
The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.
In June, representatives for Shayk denied that she "threw herself" at Brady during billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding, calling the report "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six. Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."
On June 9, Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.
“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”
Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.
In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."
Shayk dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 and Cooper from 2015-19.