Topless Irina Shayk Vacations With Ex-Cooper Amid Brady Romance

Supermodel Irina Shayk appears to have taken a vacation with her longtime ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper, amid her recent romance with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Shayk, 37, shared a series of topless photos on a rocky terrain, as well as a photo of Cooper, 48, kayaking shirtless in what appears to be the same area, though the picture of the actor appears to have since been deleted. Shayk and Cooper share 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who was also reported to be with them, according to TMZ.

The photos were shared days after reports that Shayk was "very excited" about her new romance with Brady.

"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.com on August 21.