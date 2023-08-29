The first song that will ring out throughout the Bills vs. Jets game will be Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado's upcoming collaboration "Keep Going Up." It'll be their first time reuniting on a new song since they delivered their 2007 banger "Give It To Me" from Timbaland's Shock Value album. The song is set to drop on September 1 just weeks after Timbo and Furtado surprised fans with footage of them back in the studio.



"We're about to make music but we wanted to like chill and let you guys in on the action," Nelly said with Timbaland next to her.



There's no word on where the song will end up, but we do know Nelly Furtado is preparing to release a new album. In an interview with Vogue, the Canadian singer spoke about her plans for new music following her recent single "Eat Your Man," which was her first single in six years.



Catch Timbaland and Justin Timberlake at the Bills vs. Jets game on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.