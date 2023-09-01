Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Forces 'The Exorcist' To Change Premiere Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 1, 2023
The power of Taylor Swift! Just hours after the singer announced that her successful Eras Tour show would be turned into a movie and play in theaters across North America, a high-profile movie decided to change its premiere date.
The Exorcist: Believer, the forthcoming second film in the The Exorcist franchise's sequel trilogy was initially set to premiere on October 13th. Now that Swift's Eras Tour film will also be premiering in theaters that same day, they moved up the film's premiere date by a whole week. "Look what you made me do," Jason Blum (founder of the indie horror production company Blumhouse) wrote on Twitter on August 31st. "The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23." He ended the tweet with the hilarious (and true) hashtag: "#TaylorWins."
Look what you made me do.— Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023
The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins
It was a smart move considering that the Eras Tour concert film has already earned a whopping $26 million in presale tickets at AMC Theatres per Variety. It broke a single-day ticket sale record for AMC less than three hours after tickets went on sale, beating out Spider-Man: No Way Home ($16.9 million).
Yesterday, Swift surprised her adoring fans by announcing that The Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters in North America in the fall. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Swift went on to encourage Swifties to go all out at the screenings. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"