It was a smart move considering that the Eras Tour concert film has already earned a whopping $26 million in presale tickets at AMC Theatres per Variety. It broke a single-day ticket sale record for AMC less than three hours after tickets went on sale, beating out Spider-Man: No Way Home ($16.9 million).

Yesterday, Swift surprised her adoring fans by announcing that The Eras Tour concert film will hit theaters in North America in the fall. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!" Swift went on to encourage Swifties to go all out at the screenings. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"