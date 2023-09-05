Kylie Jenner & Timothèe Chalamet Make First Public Appearance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 5, 2023
Kylie Jenner & Timothèe Chalamet have made their first public appearance together. On Monday, September 4th, the pair were among the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé's birthday performance of her Renniasance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In a fan-captured video reshared by Pop Crave, Kylie and Timothèe are seen in a special area of the stadium having an animated conversation near Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner. While chatting and smiling at Kylie, Tomthèe was also seen smoking a cigarette.
The appearance comes after months of rumors about Jenner and Chalamet's relationship but the couple has yet to publicly address their ongoing romance.
Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023
Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis Scott, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays.
The Kardashians star and the actor were photographed together for the very first time at a private family barbecue. According to Page Six at the time, the two have seemingly taken their rumored romance to the next level as they were reportedly seen meeting each other's relatives. Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, were also spotted at the family gathering, according to Page Six. In April, an anonymous source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but keeping things causal.