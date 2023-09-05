Kylie Jenner & Timothèe Chalamet Make First Public Appearance

Kylie Jenner & Timothèe Chalamet have made their first public appearance together. On Monday, September 4th, the pair were among the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé's birthday performance of her Renniasance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In a fan-captured video reshared by Pop Crave, Kylie and Timothèe are seen in a special area of the stadium having an animated conversation near Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner. While chatting and smiling at Kylie, Tomthèe was also seen smoking a cigarette.

The appearance comes after months of rumors about Jenner and Chalamet's relationship but the couple has yet to publicly address their ongoing romance.