Divorce Filings Hint At Name Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second Daughter

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are very private when it comes to their lives together and even more so when it comes to their two children, including keeping quiet on details such as their names. While the public knows the name of their first daughter, Willa, whom they welcomed in 2020, they have yet to reveal the moniker for their second daughter, born in July 2022. Now, we may have a clue as to what their little one's name is.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner this week after four years of marriage, reportedly claiming that their union was "irretrievably broken." However, the filings also indicated that the Jonas Brothers member is asking to share custody with his estranged wife, with their children's initials included in the documents. W.J. is listed for their oldest daughter while D.J. is is listed for their youngest, per Us Weekly. As for what the "D" could stand for, neither Jonas nor Turner have shared additional information.

On Wednesday (September 6), Jonas and Turner shared a joint statement addressing their "united decision" to divorce and the "speculative narratives" that have surrounded their split, saying they have "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." While it is unclear what led to their split, a report from TMZ says sources claim that Jonas had access to a ring camera that captured Turner doing or saying something that "made him realize the marriage was over."