Drake Shows Off Massive Collection Of Bras Fans Gave Him While On Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

September 6, 2023

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that Drake has garnered plenty of bras while he's been traveling the country. Now fans have a better idea of exactly how many bras he's received, and it's a lot.

On Wednesday, September 6, the "Search & Rescue" rapper posted a video of two women sorting through all the bras that have been thrown at him since the tour began. In the sped-up video, you can see the women take out all of the bras from a massive bin on wheels. In a timeline post, Drake posted a video of himself standing in front of all of the bras.

There's no word on exactly how many bras he collected over the past few months, but clearly it's a lot. Drake had plenty of ladies under garments tossed at him while he was on stage for the "It's All A Blur Tour." A woman who threw one of the biggest bras in his collection went viral after Drake connected with her online after the show. She was even offered a gig with Playboy.

Drake's bra collection isn't the only thing on his mind. The Canadian rapper is currently preparing to release his next album For All The Dogs. He has yet to confirm a release date, however, fans believe it will arrive later this month. They think he's dropping it on September 22 after he posted a photo of himself wearing the numbers "0922" in his cornrows during last night's show.

Look out for Drake's new album coming soon.

