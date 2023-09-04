Travis Barker's 'Urgent Family Member' Revealed

By Katrina Nattress

September 4, 2023

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

On Friday (September 1), blink-182 informed fans that Travis Barker had to leave the European tour and rush home due to an "urgent family matter," causing the band to postpone a handful of shows.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Now, that emergency has been revealed. As People reports, Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian was briefly hospitalized. Thankfully, the pregnant 44-year-old reality star is now "back home now with her kids," according to a source. "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.” It's unclear what caused her to seek medical attention.

Kardashian revealed she was pregnant during a blink-182 show in June. Shortly after that announcement, the couple shared a video revealing that they're expecting a baby boy (Barker already has an interesting name picked out). Kardashian shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. Barker shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

blink-182
