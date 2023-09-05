Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'Feeling Better' After Hospital Visit

Kourtney Kardashian has returned home after a quick visit to the hospital. Last week, her husband Travis Barker left early from his band Blink-182's tour and postponed several of their European dates so he could be home for an "urgent family matter." It was later revealed that the emergency was Kourtney, who is pregnant, being taken to the hospital for a brief visit.

An insider later told People that Kourtney is "back home now with her kids." They went on to add, "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.” While it's still unclear what led Kourtney to the hospital visit, it may have had something to do with her pregnancy. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," Blink-182's Instagram Story read on Friday, September 1st.

Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this year. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The sign made it onto the jumbotron for everyone to see and the band even stopped the show so Travis could leave his drumkit and walk down to give his wife and the mother of his newest baby a kiss. The exciting news came one year after the two tied the knot in front of friends and family in a lavish Italian wedding. Kourtney currently has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign. As for Barker, he shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to Page Six, he also maintains a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana.