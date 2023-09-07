Charlie Puth Is Engaged To Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth is engaged to his girlfriend Brooke Sansone! On Thursday, September 7th, the hitmaker took to Instagram to share a heartfelt announcement post. "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he wrote. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

The sweet message also came with photos of the two celebrating with pizza and Coke. In the second photo, Brooke shows off her sparkly ring while grabbing a slice of pizza. In the last photo, the happy couple shares a slice Lady and the Tramp style.

Charlie first revealed he had a girlfriend and is "definitely" in love during a radio interview in October of 2022. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, adding that it's good to be with someone who has known him for "a long time" as his life can get pretty hectic due to his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me... I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well." The singer also mentioned he planned to keep their relationship as private as possible. "Certainly the media won't know about it," he said. "I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know ... It becomes too much."

Two months later, Puth and Sansone had gone public with the relationship on Instagram. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

Charlie Puth
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.