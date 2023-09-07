Actress Sarah Francis Jones went into labor during Beyoncé's birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week. The Hairspray (2007) actress revealed that Beyoncé wasn't even halfway through her September 4th Renaissance World Tour show before she realized she was going into labor.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge," Jones told KTLA, referring to the viral challenge during Beyoncé's song "ENERGY" off Renaissance. "Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well... and then I started having contractions." Jones was at the concert with her partner Marcel Spears, who is also an actor, and the two were shocked by the contractions as their baby girl wasn't due for another few days.

Jones initially thought the contractions were Braxton Hicks or gas and took a minute to calm herself down. "I said, 'Something's happening,'" she recalled. "Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'" Spears added, "I also thought it was Braxton Hicks, and she was like, 'I'm feeling something,' and I said, 'No, no no, it's early, it'll pass, we're OK.'"