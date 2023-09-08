Nicki Minaj Will Host & Perform At The 2023 MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2023
Nicki Minaj is ready to return to the MTV VMA's stage.
On Friday, September 8, MTV announced that the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper will once again serve as the official host of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Throughout the show, Minaj will introduce the show’s stacked lineup of all-star performers, presenters and winners. She's also preparing to perform her latest single "Last Time I Saw You" live for the first time. Her presence will light up the Prudential Center in New Jersey just like she did last year when she served as the emcee, performer and recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
BAAAAAARBZ 🗣 @NICKIMINAJ IS PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAs, AND she's our emcee for the night!!— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2023
Watch her LIVE ~ TUESDAY at 8p on @MTV 🎀 pic.twitter.com/KoQaaBu6OR
Nicki Minaj's second consecutive hosting gig at the MTV VMA's comes just two months before her upcoming album Pink Friday 2 is set to drop. The Barbz have been impatiently waiting on her fifth studio album for quite some time. She's spent the past two years releasing hit after hit including singles like "We Go Up" and "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." Minaj also teamed up with a slew of artists like Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby and others ahead of her anticipated album.
"I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me," Nicki said when she confirmed her album's title back in June. "At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024."
The Queen rapper joins the stacked lineup of VMA performers including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Lil Wayne, Shakira and Diddy, who will receive this year's Global Icon Award. The MTV VMA's are happening on September 12 at 8 p.m. live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.