Nicki Minaj Will Host & Perform At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj is ready to return to the MTV VMA's stage.



On Friday, September 8, MTV announced that the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper will once again serve as the official host of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Throughout the show, Minaj will introduce the show’s stacked lineup of all-star performers, presenters and winners. She's also preparing to perform her latest single "Last Time I Saw You" live for the first time. Her presence will light up the Prudential Center in New Jersey just like she did last year when she served as the emcee, performer and recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.