Demi Lovato Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Jutes: 'I Was So Nervous'

Demi Lovato is opening up about how she met her boyfriend Jutes. In an upcoming appearance on the podcast LadyGang, the singer revealed that she was actually "nervous" when she first met the musician.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” Demi said per People. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” They continued, “I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself."

Demi went on to reveal that it actually took "a couple months" for them to start dating. "He was just so focused on the music,” Lovato shared. “So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.” However, they ended up helping their romantic relationship. "I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a let down,” she said. “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.”

Demi and Jutes have been dating since August 2022. At the time a source confirmed the news with People saying, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy." Aside from her personal life, Demi is getting ready to release REVAMPED, an album full of rock versions of her biggest pop hits, on September 15th!