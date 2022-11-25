Demi Lovato Spends First Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Jutes & Adorable Dogs

By Dani Medina

November 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato showed her fans just how grateful she is this Thanksgiving!

After letting her fans know that she's grateful for them, she shared someone else she's grateful for — her new boyfriend, Jutes. The couple spent their first Thanksgiving together after making their relationship Instagram official earlier this week.

"Grateful for this guy," the "HOLY FVCK" singer captioned a selfie of her and Jutes with the heart eyes emoji. She also posted a fabulously-dressed bathroom selfie of the two. Jutes reshared both photos on his own story, adding the caption "grateful for u baby 😘." Demi also shared a video of her riding shotgun with her man — and two adorable puppies — singing along to Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge" with the caption, "My boys."

Demi and Jutes started dating in August. At the time, People revealed the 30-year-old singer was in a "healthy and happy relationship." They've since grown closer thanks to their "shared experiences in the music industry" and "their shared sobriety journey."

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business. He is in awe of her talent and very supportive," a source tells People.

You can see photos and videos from Demi and Jutes' Thanksgiving celebration below:

Want to see how more celebrities spent their Thanksgiving? The Kardashians channeled their inner Royal Family with a wall of commissioned portraits of (almost) everyone in the family. The Baldwins also shared an "epic fail family photo" with their seven kids. Meanwhile, Cardi B narrowly avoided having a wardrobe malfunction at her family Thanksgiving celebration.

Demi Lovato
