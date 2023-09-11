Ed Sheeran Crashes Wedding To Perform Song From Upcoming Album

Ed Sheeran left a bride and groom speechless after he crashed their wedding and performed a song right in front of them. Accompanied by a group of background singers, Sheeran popped into a Las Vegas wedding chapel right before the couple said "I Do," and sang a song from his forthcoming album. "Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical," Sheeran and his backup singers crooned from the song "Magical" off the forthcoming album Autumn Variations.

After the song, Sheeran went on to sign their marriage certificate as a witness. "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x," the singer-songwriter captioned the sweet video on Instagram.