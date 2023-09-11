Ed Sheeran Crashes Wedding To Perform Song From Upcoming Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran left a bride and groom speechless after he crashed their wedding and performed a song right in front of them. Accompanied by a group of background singers, Sheeran popped into a Las Vegas wedding chapel right before the couple said "I Do," and sang a song from his forthcoming album. "Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical," Sheeran and his backup singers crooned from the song "Magical" off the forthcoming album Autumn Variations.
After the song, Sheeran went on to sign their marriage certificate as a witness. "Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x," the singer-songwriter captioned the sweet video on Instagram.
The special moment came as Sheeran was in town for this Mathematics Tour. Unfortunately, he had to cancel the show just one hour before the start time due to production issues. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show," he wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date."
Sheeran's next stop on the tour is the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on September 15th and 16th. The tour continues as Sheeran prepares to release his second album of 2023, Autumn Variations, which will drop via his own label, Gingerbread Man Records, on September 29th.