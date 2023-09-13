Nick Jonas Scolds Fans For Throwing Objects At Him On Stage

Nick Jonas took a quick moment during a recent show to scold fans for throwing objects on stage. During a Jonas Brothers show earlier this week, the singer was singing near the edge of the stage when fans took the opportunity to get his attention by launching objects onto the stage. In a fan-captured video, Nick even takes a quick break from singing to playfully scold the crowd. "Stop! Stop! Don't!" he urgently told fans before flashing them a smile and going back to singing with Joe Jonas.

Fans took to the comments section to point out that the scolding was very "dad-like." One fan wrote, "That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter. I’d be so FEARFUL." Another added, "That second stop gesture was so dad of him." One user also pointed out, "He did that so well. Gets his point across but didn’t seem mean. So dad like."