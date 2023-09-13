Nick Jonas Scolds Fans For Throwing Objects At Him On Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2023
Nick Jonas took a quick moment during a recent show to scold fans for throwing objects on stage. During a Jonas Brothers show earlier this week, the singer was singing near the edge of the stage when fans took the opportunity to get his attention by launching objects onto the stage. In a fan-captured video, Nick even takes a quick break from singing to playfully scold the crowd. "Stop! Stop! Don't!" he urgently told fans before flashing them a smile and going back to singing with Joe Jonas.
Fans took to the comments section to point out that the scolding was very "dad-like." One fan wrote, "That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter. I’d be so FEARFUL." Another added, "That second stop gesture was so dad of him." One user also pointed out, "He did that so well. Gets his point across but didn’t seem mean. So dad like."
@simplyjennyfurr
Nick is fed up with yall throwing stuff on stage😂 he was really like “stop” #ionasbrothersconcert #sacramentoca #jonasbrotherstour #golden1center #golden1centersacramento #nickjonas @Nick Jonas @Jonas Brothers♬ original sound - Jen
The Jonas Brothers are currently on the road with their show The Tour which sees them perform songs from their entire discography. The band kicked off The Tour on Saturday, August 12th, in New York. On the second night, they surprised the audience by bringing out The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for a performance of The Killers' smash hit "Mr. Brightside." Fallon told the crowd: "Huge thanks to [Jonas Brothers] for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to [Yankee Stadium] for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."