Taylor Swift Seemingly Breaks $12K Ring At 2023 VMAs: WATCH

Taylor Swift had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) last night, Tuesday, September 12th. Not only did she have a great time watching her peers perform while sitting next to Ice Spice, but she took home a whopping nine awards and broke one of her own VMA records. However, Swift may have had a little too much fun after she seemingly broke one of her vintage rings during the awards show.

In a new video taken from the VMA's audience feed, Swift looks apologetic as she holds up the ring to a security guard and other staff members at Prudential Center before they all start looking around for the missing piece. In a follow-up tweet, one fan account found out that the "Onyx and Diamond Ring" cost $12,000.