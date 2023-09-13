Taylor Swift Seemingly Breaks $12K Ring At 2023 VMAs: WATCH

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift had a lot to celebrate at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) last night, Tuesday, September 12th. Not only did she have a great time watching her peers perform while sitting next to Ice Spice, but she took home a whopping nine awards and broke one of her own VMA records. However, Swift may have had a little too much fun after she seemingly broke one of her vintage rings during the awards show.

In a new video taken from the VMA's audience feed, Swift looks apologetic as she holds up the ring to a security guard and other staff members at Prudential Center before they all start looking around for the missing piece. In a follow-up tweet, one fan account found out that the "Onyx and Diamond Ring" cost $12,000.

It's currently unclear if Taylor ever found the ring but it was noticeably missing from her hand when she went on stage to accept the award for Video of the Year at the end of the night. Not only was the win her ninth Moon Person of the night, but it also marked Swift breaking one of her own records. According to The Wrap, Swift's win has broken the record for most Video of the Year wins by any artist, a record that she actually broke herself at the 2022 VMAs for "All Too Well: The Short Film." She previously took home the trophy in 2015 for "Bad Blood" and in 2019 for "You Need to Calm Down."

Taylor Swift
