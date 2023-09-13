WATCH: Alien Body Presented To Politicians In 'Watershed' Moment

They have three-fingered hands and no teeth as well as a retractable neck and long skull, characteristics more "typical of birds." X-rays led to even more questions. The bodies had implants of cadmium and osmium metals. Osmium is incredibly scarce on Earth and considered the rarest precious metal. The experts also discovered that inside one of the beings were "eggs" with embryos.

Maussan said under oath, "These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilized... Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history. We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality."

Not everyone is buying it though, and Maussan doesn't have the best track record. In 2015, he unveiled a different mummified body he claimed was an alien found near Peru's Nazca Lines. According to Snopes, that claim was debunked and the body was actually that of a human child.

Nonetheless, the director of the Harvard Astronomy Department appeared via video link in front of Mexico's Congress to ask that international scientists be allowed to further research the bodies.