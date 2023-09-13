What Really Went Down With Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake At VMAs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 13, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake have set the record straight after footage of their interaction backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (September 12th) got fans talking. In a video from the official VMA backstage feed, Megan is getting her hair touched up when Timberlake and his *NSYNC bandmates, who reunited onstage earlier in the night, walk by her. When Timberlake leaned in to say something to her, fans thought Meg looked upset and it didn't help that she started wagging around her fingers.
The video led fans online to believe some drama went down but an eyewitness told Variety that there was "zero fight." The source added, "He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’ It was very cute." To further clear up the misunderstanding, Meg took to TikTok to share a sweet video with Timberlake from last night. "I just talk with my hands lol," she explained. "See ya next time @Justin Timberlake."
Fans, and Taylor Swift, were ecstatic to see Timberlake reunite with his *NSYNC bandmates at the 2023 VMAs JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the award for Best Pop category. While the beloved boyband didn't announce anything or perform as fans were hoping they would, there have been rumors that they will release a new song for the new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together. The rumors were seemingly confirmed earlier this month when posters for the upcoming Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, popped up in New York City, and the *NSYNC logo is front and center. A QR code on the poster links to a website that also features a giant *N along with the tops of five troll heads. The new song would mark the first release from *NYSNC in over a decade. Their last single release as a group was "Girlfriend" in 2001.