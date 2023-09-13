Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake have set the record straight after footage of their interaction backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (September 12th) got fans talking. In a video from the official VMA backstage feed, Megan is getting her hair touched up when Timberlake and his *NSYNC bandmates, who reunited onstage earlier in the night, walk by her. When Timberlake leaned in to say something to her, fans thought Meg looked upset and it didn't help that she started wagging around her fingers.

The video led fans online to believe some drama went down but an eyewitness told Variety that there was "zero fight." The source added, "He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’ It was very cute." To further clear up the misunderstanding, Meg took to TikTok to share a sweet video with Timberlake from last night. "I just talk with my hands lol," she explained. "See ya next time @Justin Timberlake."