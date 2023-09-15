Demi Lovato Revists 'La La Land' On New Album 'Revamped'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 15, 2023
After months of teasing, Demi Lovato has finally released her new rock album REVAMPED. On Friday, September 15th, the singer unleashed the 10-track project which sees her reimagine some of her biggest pop hits as rock anthems. Prior to the album being released, Demi shared rock versions of her hits "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer," and "Sorry Not Sorry" which includes a guitar solo from Slash.
Demi's pop hits that made their debut as rock songs on the album include "Tell Me You Love Me," "Neon Lights," "Skyscraper," "Give Your Heart A Break," and "Don't Forget." The only track that was regularly already a rock song when it was first released is one of Demi's first hits, "La La Land." On the Revamped version, Demi gives the song rougher edges with heavier guitar riffs.
Fans got a preview of the album earlier this week when Demi performed a medley of her pop-turned-rock songs at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards on Tuesday, September 12th. The rock versions of some of her biggest hits were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. “I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard of "Heart Attack." They continued, “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10-year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”