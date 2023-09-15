Demi Lovato Revists 'La La Land' On New Album 'Revamped'

After months of teasing, Demi Lovato has finally released her new rock album REVAMPED. On Friday, September 15th, the singer unleashed the 10-track project which sees her reimagine some of her biggest pop hits as rock anthems. Prior to the album being released, Demi shared rock versions of her hits "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer," and "Sorry Not Sorry" which includes a guitar solo from Slash.

Demi's pop hits that made their debut as rock songs on the album include "Tell Me You Love Me," "Neon Lights," "Skyscraper," "Give Your Heart A Break," and "Don't Forget." The only track that was regularly already a rock song when it was first released is one of Demi's first hits, "La La Land." On the Revamped version, Demi gives the song rougher edges with heavier guitar riffs.