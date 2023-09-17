Olivia Rodrigo Reacts To Older Fans Loving Her Music

Olivia Rodrigo is fresh off the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album GUTS and her catchy tales of heartbreak have attracted people of all ages. In a recent interview with People, the 20-year-old Grammy winner reacted to people who are much older than her being fans of her music.

“I actually think that I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people,” Rodrigo told the outlet. “I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like, ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.’”

She went on to talk about the impact of her breakout single "Drivers License." Rodrigo said, "It’s super cool. Especially with ‘Drivers License,’ I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.'" The public's reaction was even immortalized in a Saturday Night Live sketch that year. "It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different. It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.’”

