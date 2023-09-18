Drake Explains Why He Had To Push His Album Back Again

Drake has been teasing the release of his eighth studio album for the past few months. Since he announced it with the release of his first poetry book, Drizzy has been honest with his fans about the album's production during his time on the "It's All A Blur Tour." At one point, he told them that Noah "40" Shebib was mixing the album backstage and also claimed that the album would arrive in a few weeks. The intended timeframe came and went, but he's managed to keep fans at bay by releasing new music.



Just hours before his announcement, Drake released his new single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. Both artists announced the song by posting the song's cover art, which features Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards. Apparently, the actress wasn't happy that Drake decided to use the image, even after she said no.



"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," Berry wrote in a comment on Instagram. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f**k you to me. Not cool. You get it?”