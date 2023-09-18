Drake Explains Why He Had To Push His Album Back Again
By Tony M. Centeno
September 18, 2023
Drake had to make a tough decision that might upset some fans.
On Friday night, September 15, the OVO Sound founder made a disappointing announcement regarding his upcoming album For All The Dogs. In a message he posted to his Instagram Story, Drake explained his decision to push his album back another two weeks from his intended release date, September 22.
“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure."
Drake has been teasing the release of his eighth studio album for the past few months. Since he announced it with the release of his first poetry book, Drizzy has been honest with his fans about the album's production during his time on the "It's All A Blur Tour." At one point, he told them that Noah "40" Shebib was mixing the album backstage and also claimed that the album would arrive in a few weeks. The intended timeframe came and went, but he's managed to keep fans at bay by releasing new music.
Just hours before his announcement, Drake released his new single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA. Both artists announced the song by posting the song's cover art, which features Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards. Apparently, the actress wasn't happy that Drake decided to use the image, even after she said no.
"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," Berry wrote in a comment on Instagram. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f**k you to me. Not cool. You get it?”
Look out for Drake's album to arrive on October 6.