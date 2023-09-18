Justin Timberlake Reveals Viral 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme Still 'Haunts' Him

Justin Timberlake has addressed his viral "It's Gonna Be May" meme from the *NSYNC song "It's Gonna Be Me." In a new TikTok from over the weekend, JT stitched another TikTok that asked "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?"

Timberlake then pops up on the screen and takes a moment to think. "Umm... 'Me,'" he tells the camera, wearing a black tank top and diamond necklace. As you probably already know, on the last day of April, a clip of Justin in the *NSYNC music video for their song "It's Gonna Be Me" goes viral for sounding like he's saying "It's gonna be May."