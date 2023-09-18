Justin Timberlake Reveals Viral 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme Still 'Haunts' Him
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 18, 2023
Justin Timberlake has addressed his viral "It's Gonna Be May" meme from the *NSYNC song "It's Gonna Be Me." In a new TikTok from over the weekend, JT stitched another TikTok that asked "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?"
Timberlake then pops up on the screen and takes a moment to think. "Umm... 'Me,'" he tells the camera, wearing a black tank top and diamond necklace. As you probably already know, on the last day of April, a clip of Justin in the *NSYNC music video for their song "It's Gonna Be Me" goes viral for sounding like he's saying "It's gonna be May."
@justintimberlake
#stitch with @umgabi It’s gonna be…♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake
This year the meme will be extra relevant as the beloved recently announced the release of their first new song together in over two decades. Last week, the group confirmed the release of their new song "Better Place," which will be featured in the new movie Trolls Band Together. The song, which will be their first in over two decades, is set to drop on September 29th. The song announcement came shortly after *NSYNC reunited on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage on Tuesday, September 12th. While they didn't perform or announce any news on stage, they did present the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift.
Members JC Chasez and Lance Bass recently teased the possibility of more projects from *NSYNC beyond their VMAs reunion and a new song for the third installment of the Trolls movie franchise.