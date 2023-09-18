NSYNC Teases Possible Future Reunions

*NSYNC may be doing more than just releasing one song for the new Trolls movie. In new videos from TMZ, members JC Chasez and Lance Bass both teased the possibility of more projects from the boyband while at LAX. When asked how he feels about doing more with *NSYNC, JC told the gossip site that he was focused on the single for now but added, "Anything is possible."

In a separate sighting at LAX, Lance was also asked the same question and chose to shine a light on the ongoing writers' and actors' strike. According to TMZ, he said, "If people wanna see the group reunite again -- for a tour or a full album -- they better start supporting the strike."

Last week, the group confirmed the release of their new song "Better Place," which will be featured in the new movie Trolls Band Together. The song, which will be their first in over two decades, is set to drop on September 29th. The song announcement came shortly after *NSYNC reunited on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage on Tuesday, September 12th. While they didn't perform or announce any news on stage, they did present the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift.

Die-hard fans of the beloved boyband have been holding out hope for a reunion for years and correctly predicted it would finally happen this fall after the band dropped some hints. Last month, Timberlake raised eyebrows after wishing JC a happy birthday by posting a video of them clearly working on music in the studio. Fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC reunion for years.