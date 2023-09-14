NSYNC Confirms First New Song In 2 Decades After VMAs Reunion

Fans of the beloved boyband have been holding out hope for a reunion for years and correctly predicted it would finally happen this fall after the band dropped some hints. Last month, Timberlake raised eyebrows after wishing JC a happy birthday by posting a video of them clearly working on music in the studio. Fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC reunion for years. In 2022, the reunion rumors were reignited after recent birthday boy JC joined TikTok and tagged his former bandmates in one of his first posts.

Earlier this year, Bass opened up about the possibility of a full reunion. "I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment," he said. "But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days." The singer added, "we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point."