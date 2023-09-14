*NSYNC Confirms First New Song In 2 Decades After VMAs Reunion
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 14, 2023
The rumors were true! *NSYNC is getting ready to release their first new song in over two decades! On Thursday morning (September 14th), their new song "Better Place," which will be featured in the new Trolls movie Trolls Band Together was finally announced.
The exciting announcement comes after Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage on Tuesday, September 12th. While they simply presented the award for Best Pop to Taylor Swift and left the stage, they later shared a clip of themselves lip-syncing to audio from Friends in which they teased a secret.
Now that the cat is out of the bag, fans can look forward to hearing the song in its entirety when it drops on September 29th. Until then, you can listen to a snippet on *NSYNC's official YouTube channel.
Fans of the beloved boyband have been holding out hope for a reunion for years and correctly predicted it would finally happen this fall after the band dropped some hints. Last month, Timberlake raised eyebrows after wishing JC a happy birthday by posting a video of them clearly working on music in the studio. Fans have been holding out for an *NSYNC reunion for years. In 2022, the reunion rumors were reignited after recent birthday boy JC joined TikTok and tagged his former bandmates in one of his first posts.
Earlier this year, Bass opened up about the possibility of a full reunion. "I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment," he said. "But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days." The singer added, "we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point."