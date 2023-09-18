Kim Petras Surprise Drops Scrapped Debut Album 'Problématique'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 18, 2023
Kim Petras has surprised fans by officially releasing her scrapped major label debut Problématique! The pop star teased fans over the weekend by tweeting a photo of a croissant and a cigarette on the ground near a drain hole, and fans hilariously correctly guessed it meant she would be dropping the leaked album. Then, on Monday, September 18th, Petras revealed that her would-have-been major label debut was available to stream. The album cover features a risque photo, shot by Steven Klein, of Petras standing in the nude save for a beret and a pair of black gloves.
The scrapped album features 10 tracks and includes a collaboration with Paris Hilton called "All She Wants." This is the second time Petras has worked with the hotel heiress/DJ/pop singer on a song. Over the summer, the two released a new version of Hilton's hit song "Stars Are Blind."
While Problématique ended up not being Petras' official major label debut due to it being leaked a few years back, the Grammy winner went on to release another debut called Feed the Beast earlier this summer. In a later interview, Petras opened up about how she felt about having to scrap the first album due to a person leaking it. "It's definitely someone I know and that's what's really annoying about it. It was just a double whammy in a lot of ways and really stung," she said before adding that she ultimately found a silver lining.
"How much better is the timing of this and Feed The Beast and what happened with "Unholy," and all of that stuff?" she mused. "So, there's a blessing in everything." She also added that she wanted to "put [Problematique] out as well at some point... There was some stuff on that [album] that I love and listen to to this day." We're so glad she did! Check out the new tracks on Problématique below!