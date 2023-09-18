Kim Petras Surprise Drops Scrapped Debut Album 'Problématique'

While Problématique ended up not being Petras' official major label debut due to it being leaked a few years back, the Grammy winner went on to release another debut called Feed the Beast earlier this summer. In a later interview, Petras opened up about how she felt about having to scrap the first album due to a person leaking it. "It's definitely someone I know and that's what's really annoying about it. It was just a double whammy in a lot of ways and really stung," she said before adding that she ultimately found a silver lining.

"How much better is the timing of this and Feed The Beast and what happened with "Unholy," and all of that stuff?" she mused. "So, there's a blessing in everything." She also added that she wanted to "put [Problematique] out as well at some point... There was some stuff on that [album] that I love and listen to to this day." We're so glad she did! Check out the new tracks on Problématique below!