Kim Kardashian Scolds Son Saint After He Gives Paparazzi The Middle Finger

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian had to parent her eldest son, Saint, in front of cameras last week. While leaving the 7-year-old's basketball game in Los Angeles last Friday, September 15th, The Kardashians star noticed Saint was giving the paparazzi, who were waiting in the parking lot of a restaurant, the middle finger. After she saw the rude gesture, Kim gave Saint a stern look before "scolding" him and "briefly" covering "his face with her hand," per Page Six. Kim and Saint were photographed with one of the young basketball player's teammates.

Kim shares Saint and her three other children North, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Around this time last year, the estranged couple were spotted at one of North's basketball games but reportedly did not converse. Earlier this year, Kim opened up about her divorce from the rapper on the third season of Hulu's The Kardashians, which is now heading into its fourth season.

“I’m really at peace with it,” Kim told the cameras during the episode. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. I've kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.” She went on to add that she would "never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times... I love my life, but it's time to do something different and I just need a minute,” she shared. “It's like the memories, it's sad.”

