Liam Payne's Girlfriend Shares Update Following His 'Serious' Health Scare

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has shared an update on his health after he was hospitalized in Italy earlier this month. In a recent TikTok video, Cassidy addressed her followers asking about his condition. "I've gotten a lot of comments asking about Liam. He's doing so much better," she said before revealing that Liam is now "out of the hospital and he's in good hands," per Metro.

On September 12th, it was reported that the former One Direction member fell ill during a trip to Lake Como in Italy. Payne was rushed to A&E in an ambulance and was checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment and reportedly stayed there for several days due to kidney pain per the US Sun.

The news of the hospitalization came just weeks after the singer revealed to fans that he had been in the hospital with a "serious" kidney infection, which forced him to cancel his very first solo tour. "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America," Liam captioned the video share in August. "Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover." Payne ended his statement with a message of gratitude to fans for their ongoing support, writing, "Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."