Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift Spotted Hanging Out After Joe Jonas Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Turner was photographed hanging out with Taylor Swift weeks after she and Joe Jonas divorced. According to Just Jared, the two were spotted having dinner together in New York City on Tuesday night (September 19th). Photos from their night out, which show Turner and Swift linking arms, have since gone viral on Twitter, especially since Swift briefly dated back in 2008.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Joe and Sophie took to social media to break their silence on the divorce and shared a joint statement. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote before addressing the speculation surrounding their split. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly after, a report from TMZ claimed to know what led to the shocking split. According to sources, Joe had access to a ring camera that had captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that "made him realize the marriage was over." When TMZ first broke the story of their split, they reported that the marriage had been on the rocks for around 6 months due to their difference in lifestyles. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," one source said.

However, during a recent Jonas Brothers show, Joe took a moment to seemingly address the divorce and the rumors surrounding it. "It’s been a crazy week," Joe told the crowd. “I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” The singer also got visibly emotional while singing "Hesitate," a song he wrote for Turner while they were together.

Taylor SwiftJoe Jonas
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.