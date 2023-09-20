Taylor Swift Reveals '1989 (Taylor's Version)' From The Vault Tracks
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 20, 2023
The From the Vault tracks for Taylor Swift's upcoming release, 1989 (Taylor's Version), have been unveiled! After Swifites solved the 33 million Google puzzles in order to reveal the songs, it was announced which bonus tracks would arrive along with the re-recorded version of her 2014 album.
On Wednesday morning (September 20th), the vault tracks were revealed to be:
- "Is It Over Now?"
- "Now That We Don't Talk"
- "Say Don't Go"
- "Suburban Legends"
There is also a fifth bonus track that Swift promised would be included in the release, as well as another unannounced track that will be a Target-exclusive per Billboard. After fans began scrambling to solve the puzzles on Tuesday, September 19th, Swift took to Instagram to tease her fans. "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she wrote in the caption of a video that showed letters flying out of a vault.
But what about the 5th #1989TaylorsVersionVault track? 👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7Lx6NLZfkO— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 20, 2023
During her sixth and final Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August, Swift announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!" she wrote on Instagram after the show. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”
It’s a new soundtrack Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all… pic.twitter.com/s3QrxGpXhP— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2023