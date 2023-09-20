Taylor Swift Reveals '1989 (Taylor's Version)' From The Vault Tracks

The From the Vault tracks for Taylor Swift's upcoming release, 1989 (Taylor's Version), have been unveiled! After Swifites solved the 33 million Google puzzles in order to reveal the songs, it was announced which bonus tracks would arrive along with the re-recorded version of her 2014 album.

On Wednesday morning (September 20th), the vault tracks were revealed to be:

"Is It Over Now?"

"Now That We Don't Talk"

"Say Don't Go"

"Suburban Legends"

There is also a fifth bonus track that Swift promised would be included in the release, as well as another unannounced track that will be a Target-exclusive per Billboard. After fans began scrambling to solve the puzzles on Tuesday, September 19th, Swift took to Instagram to tease her fans. "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she wrote in the caption of a video that showed letters flying out of a vault.