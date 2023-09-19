Taylor Swift Search Unlocks Vault Puzzle For '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift sure knows how to keep us entertained! This week, fans began to notice that searching "Taylor Swift" in an online search engine prompts a cartoon vault to appear and a puzzle with letters and numbers scrambled around to read: "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The following hint also pops up beneath the puzzle: "My name is Taylor and I was born in..." Fans are then prompted to enter their answer into the search bar.

According to Pop Base, once 33 million puzzles are completed through Google, Swift will unveil the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault. While Swift has yet to address the puzzles, she did take to her Instagram Story to encourage her US fans to register to vote.