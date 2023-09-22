$100,000 Stolen In Soldier Field Heist Amid Tumultuous Week For Bears

The Chicago Bears' tumultuous week keeps getting worse.

On Friday (September 22), a Soldier Field manager told ABC 7 Chicago that more than $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the stadium earlier in the week. The incident reportedly took place sometime overnight on Wednesday (September 20), with thieves breaking down a security fence to drive the items -- including gators and lawn mowers -- out of the stadium's garage.

The Bears were away from Soldier Field in preparation for Sunday's (September 24) game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The alleged incident is the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the winless Chicago franchise.

On Monday (September 18), quarterback Justin Fields went viral for seeming to suggest that his "robotic" play may have been caused by a disconnect with personnel and coaches.

“Of course, things that I didn’t like, I felt like I wasn’t necessarily playing my game. I felt like I was kind of robotic and not playing like myself,” Fields said before later softening his comments.