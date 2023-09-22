Kylie Jenner Proudly Shows Off Her Timothée Chalamet Phone Lock Screen
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 22, 2023
Kylie Jenner gave fans another look into her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet. The Kardashians star went viral this week thanks to a photo of her not-so-casually holding her phone with the screen pointing outwards to show off her lock screen: a selfie of her and Chalamet seemingly cuddling.
The lock screen reveal came just over a week after Jenner and Chalamet attended the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. On Saturday, September 10th, the pair attended the Final game and were photographed kissing and smiling at each other. This marked their second major outing following their first public appearance at Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Kylie Jenner appears to have a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet as her lockscreen. pic.twitter.com/UMDWUNOzfX— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023
Despite the recent outings, Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address their ongoing romance. Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis Scott, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays.
The Kardashians star and the actor were photographed together for the very first time at a private family barbecue. According to Page Six at the time, the two have seemingly taken their rumored romance to the next level as they were reportedly seen meeting each other's relatives. Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, were also spotted at the family gathering, according to Page Six. In April, an anonymous source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but keeping things causal.