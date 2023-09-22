Kylie Jenner Proudly Shows Off Her Timothée Chalamet Phone Lock Screen

Despite the recent outings, Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address their ongoing romance. Kylie and Timothée's romance rumors started after Kylie was reportedly seen parking in the driveway of Timothée's Beverly Hills home. Soon after, they had a secret date night in Los Angeles at Tito's Taco stand, according to the Daily Mail. The news of their romance came three months after Kylie and Travis Scott, who share two children, Stormi and Aire, decided to end their relationship over the holidays.

The Kardashians star and the actor were photographed together for the very first time at a private family barbecue. According to Page Six at the time, the two have seemingly taken their rumored romance to the next level as they were reportedly seen meeting each other's relatives. Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister, The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, were also spotted at the family gathering, according to Page Six. In April, an anonymous source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet were indeed dating but keeping things causal.