Ari Fletcher Implies G Herbo Still Tries To Get At Her
By Tony M. Centeno
September 25, 2023
Things got a little steamy during Yung Miami's live conversation with Ari Fletcher. Not only did the ladies get a lot closer than ever before, but they also provided shed more light on Fletcher's stance on her ex G Herbo.
On Saturday, September 23, Ari was a special guest on the live special of Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast during Revolt World Summit in Atlanta. During the show, the City Girls rapper asked Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend if the father of her child still tries to be intimate with her.
"He says things... but we’re never in a setting where he can be like, ‘Yeah, let me ...,’” Fletcher replied.
“I think it’s a joke," she continued. "I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, 'Stop, you doing too much, you know I got a n***a.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘Boy.’”
Fletcher and G Herbo were together in 2018 when they welcomed their son Yosohn into the world. They broke up soon after he was born. During his conversation with Caresha last year, G Herbo admitted to cheating on Fletcher. In 2019, the social media personality got together with Moneybagg Yo. Fletcher recently revealed that the couple experienced a miscarriage. Despite their rough patch last year, Ari and 'Bagg are still together.
Yung Miami's live podcast episode with Ari Fletcher hasn't been released online yet, but clips of the show have been going viral all weekend. Check out what happened on stage below.
Witnessing Caresha and Ari kiss live has been my highlight 🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/KYFbIRWEUd— D 💎 (@TheDosageBrand) September 24, 2023