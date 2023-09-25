“I think it’s a joke," she continued. "I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, 'Stop, you doing too much, you know I got a n***a.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘Boy.’”



Fletcher and G Herbo were together in 2018 when they welcomed their son Yosohn into the world. They broke up soon after he was born. During his conversation with Caresha last year, G Herbo admitted to cheating on Fletcher. In 2019, the social media personality got together with Moneybagg Yo. Fletcher recently revealed that the couple experienced a miscarriage. Despite their rough patch last year, Ari and 'Bagg are still together.



Yung Miami's live podcast episode with Ari Fletcher hasn't been released online yet, but clips of the show have been going viral all weekend. Check out what happened on stage below.

