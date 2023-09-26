This Optical Illusion Can Only Be Seen By People Without Perfect Vision
By Dave Basner
September 26, 2023
So often, to see an optical illusion, you either need perfect vision or you have to look at a photo in just the right way, but now there is a tricky image that can only be seen if your vision isn't ideal.
At first glance, it just looks like a black and white photo of two girls hanging out at a park. If you have 20/20 vision, that's all you see. However, those of us with less-than-perfect eyesight can spot something else. If you wear glasses, take them off, and if you have contacts or good vision, squint, and then you will see a face appear on the torso and head of the blonde girl. The figure's chin and mouth show up on the girl's shirt, while her neck and hair make up the face's eyes.
Nearsighted fam: take your glasses off and pull your phone away from you eyes. Look at the blonde girl. pic.twitter.com/RTcmBxEsp5— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 27, 2023
Commenters were taken aback by the illusion. One wrote, "Freaked me out!" and another stated, "Thanks, I hate it." Meanwhile, those with superior vision have been left wondering what's in the illusion, with one asking, "For those of us with eagle eyes, what are you mole people seeing?"
A blurry version of the photo was shared to help those who couldn't see it.
For those of you who are not near sighted and you don't know what she's talking about, look at a blurred version of the photo: pic.twitter.com/VaiXLr0Czx— Storm Warning Mom✨️ (@StormWarningMom) August 28, 2023
