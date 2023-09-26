This Optical Illusion Can Only Be Seen By People Without Perfect Vision

So often, to see an optical illusion, you either need perfect vision or you have to look at a photo in just the right way, but now there is a tricky image that can only be seen if your vision isn't ideal.

At first glance, it just looks like a black and white photo of two girls hanging out at a park. If you have 20/20 vision, that's all you see. However, those of us with less-than-perfect eyesight can spot something else. If you wear glasses, take them off, and if you have contacts or good vision, squint, and then you will see a face appear on the torso and head of the blonde girl. The figure's chin and mouth show up on the girl's shirt, while her neck and hair make up the face's eyes.