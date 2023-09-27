Name Of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Revealed

The name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter has finally been revealed. In custody filings obtained by Page Six, the former couple named their one-year-old daughter Delphine. They also share a 3-year-old daughter Willa, who arrived in July 2022.

The name comes to light as Jonas and Turner's divorce battle continues. Earlier this week, it was revealed come to an agreement on where their daughters will stay in the meantime after Turner sued her ex-husband because she wanted their two daughters to live in the UK but their passports were being held by Jonas. Now, Page Six obtained an interim consent order signed by the estranged couple on Monday morning (September 25th) that bars both of them from removing their kids from New York. Joe and Sophie are scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on October 3rd.

Turner claimed in her lawsuit that the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters began on September 20th and that she and the Jonas Brothers singer had agreed over Christmas 2022 that the UK would be the "forever home" for Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name they have yet to share with the public. She also alleged that she found out about their divorce "through the media," following an argument on Jonas' birthday.

Joe soon hit back with a statement from his rep calling the lawsuit misleading."Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kid. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”