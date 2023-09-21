Joe Jonas Responds To Ex-Wife Sophie Turner's 'Misleading' Lawsuit

Jonas Jonas has responded to the recent news of Sophie Turner's lawsuit. On Thursday, September 21st, Page Six obtained documents that revealed the Game of Thrones star was suing her ex-husband to secure "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," per the outlet. Turner claimed that the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters began on September 20th and that she and the Jonas Brothers singer had agreed over Christmas 2022 that the UK would be the "forever home" for Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name they have yet to share with the public.

Shortly after the news of the lawsuit broke, a rep for Joe revealed the singer's reaction, saying that he believed the lawsuit to be misleading. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," the rep told Us Weekly. "Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kid. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

Joe's rep continued, "Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order. Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother,” the rep clarified. “Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Joe's rep ended the statement saying, "Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”