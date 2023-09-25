Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Come To An Agreement On Their Custody Battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to an agreement on where their daughters will stay as their divorce battle continues. Last week, it was revealed that Turner sued her ex-husband because she wanted their two daughters to live in the UK but their passports were being held by Jonas. Now, Page Six obtained an interim consent order signed by the estranged couple on Monday morning (September 25th) that bars both of them from removing their kids from New York. Joe and Sophie are scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on October 3rd.

Turner claimed in her lawsuit that the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters began on September 20th and that she and the Jonas Brothers singer had agreed over Christmas 2022 that the UK would be the "forever home" for Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name they have yet to share with the public. She also alleged that she found out about their divorce "through the media," following an argument on Jonas' birthday.

Joe soon hit back with a statement from his rep calling the lawsuit misleading. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce," the rep told Us Weekly. "Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kid. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The singer also alluded to the ongoing divorce battle at a Jonas Brothers show over the weekend when he gave a shout-out to parents.