Beyoncé Reveals 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film Will Hit Theaters Soon

If you missed out on one of the hottest tours of the summer, or just want to relive it, Beyoncé's got you covered! After wrapping up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night (October 1st), the singer unveiled the trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," the superstar says in a voiceover as footage of her traveling and getting ready to hit the stage plays. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,' she continued. "I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal."