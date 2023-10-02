Beyoncé Reveals 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film Will Hit Theaters Soon

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you missed out on one of the hottest tours of the summer, or just want to relive it, Beyoncé's got you covered! After wrapping up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night (October 1st), the singer unveiled the trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," the superstar says in a voiceover as footage of her traveling and getting ready to hit the stage plays. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,' she continued. "I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal."

The film will hit theaters starting December 1st. An official synopsis of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ says the film "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Tickets are on sale now. Find movie showtimes near you at BeyonceFilm.com.

Beyoncé
