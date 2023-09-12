Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photos From Her 42nd Birthday Party

Aside from her private celebrations, Queen Bey's birthday celebrations onstage also included the legendary Diana Ross coming out to sing Happy Birthday to her. "Thank you so much," an elated Beyoncé said. "You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifices and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me."

The star-studded show also included special performers including an opening DJ set from Kaytranada and Kendrick Lamar, who came out to perform their collab "America Has A Problem (Remix)." The Renaissance World Tour is set to continue for the rest of the month before it concludes in Kansas City on October 1.