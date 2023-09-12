Beyoncé Shares Rare Family Photos From Her 42nd Birthday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 12, 2023
Beyoncé gave fans a look into how she rang in her 42nd birthday! While she performed a birthday show of her Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 4th, she also had a lowkey celebration with her family. This week, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos including a rare one with her parents.
In the black and white photo, Beyoncé closes her eyes and smiles as her mother Tina Knowles, and Mathew Knowles each kiss her on the cheek. She also shared a photo of herself sporting her special edition "Virgo's Groove" birthday shirt which was available only at the Sept. 4th show. She also posed with her husband Jay-Z next to big silver balloons that read "Happy Birthday" and a disco ball-shaped birthday cake.
Aside from her private celebrations, Queen Bey's birthday celebrations onstage also included the legendary Diana Ross coming out to sing Happy Birthday to her. "Thank you so much," an elated Beyoncé said. "You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifices and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me."
The star-studded show also included special performers including an opening DJ set from Kaytranada and Kendrick Lamar, who came out to perform their collab "America Has A Problem (Remix)." The Renaissance World Tour is set to continue for the rest of the month before it concludes in Kansas City on October 1.