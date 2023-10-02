Stevie Nicks Opens Up About Fleetwood Mac Reuniting Without Christine McVie

By Katrina Nattress

October 3, 2023

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Will Fleetwood Mac ever reunite following Christine McVie's death? Probably not.

During an interview with Vulture, Stevie Nicks explained why the band couldn't "go any further" after going on a 50th anniversary tour in 2018 and 2019 with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell replacing Lindsey Buckingham.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks said. “Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

She also mentioned again how Taylor Swift's "You're On Your Own Kid" has helped her grieve, saying she and McVie were "on our own" in Fleetwood Mac. “We protected each other,” Nicks said. “Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

A reunion would also be hard, logistically, as Nicks explained they'd have to totally change their setlist. “And her songs, you take out all of those songs,” she said. “Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band.”

McVie died last November. Her official cause of death was a stroke, but she had also been suffering from "an aggressive form of cancer." Shortly after her death, Mick Fleetwood shared a similar sentiment to Nicks, stating he didn't think the band would ever reunite without McVie.

