Travis Kelce's Priorities Amid New Relationship With Taylor Swift Revealed

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

Kelce said his life has seen a significant change since recently being linked to Swift, one of the famous pop superstars on the planet.

“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like The [Pat] McAfee Show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.

“So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

On Monday (September 25), TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the signer attending Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The website said Swift and Kelce aren't "officially" dating, but claimed the singer got along "very well" with the tight end's mother when the two were spotted together in a luxury suite on Sunday.

The singer's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came days after Kelce confirmed that he had invited her to a game amid reports that the two had been "quietly hanging out" while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on September 21.