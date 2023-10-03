Demi Lovato Announces Holiday Special 'A Very Demi Holiday Special'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 3, 2023

Demi Lovato will have their own holiday special this year! On Tuesday, October 3rd, the singer revealed they'll be starring in A Very Demi Holiday Special for Roku. According to a report from Deadline, Demi will perform classic holiday tunes like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Jingle Bell Rock." She'll also be joined by a special guest for a "surprise duet" and perform songs from her latest album HOLY FVCK as well as her biggest hits.

“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations,” Demi said in a statement shared with Deadline. The head of Originals at Roku Media, Brian Tannenbaum added, “Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over. We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”

A Very Demi Holiday Special is set to launch on December 8th!

The exciting news comes nearly a month after Demi released REVAMPED, an album in which the singer reimagined her pop hits as rock songs. The rock versions of some of her biggest hits were first heard on Demi's HOLY FVCK tour last year. Amid the setlist of new rock offerings, the singer threw in some of her classic pop bangers and updated them to fit their return-to-rock era. Demi's pop hits that made their debut as rock songs on the album include "Tell Me You Love Me," "Neon Lights," "Skyscraper," "Give Your Heart A Break," and "Don't Forget."

