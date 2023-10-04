Travis Kelce Comments On How Much The NFL Is Covering Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce noted that the NFL had seen a reported significant boost in female viewership since Swift, 33, initially attended his brother's game at Arrowhead Stadium last month.

“The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games,” Jason said. “Basketball has it figured out … You show them once, let them know they’re there, maybe after a touchdown, but you can’t go overboard with it. People are there to watch the game.”

The league had previously changed its X account bio to "NFL (Taylor's Version)" and its Instagram bio to state, "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties," in reference to the singer.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said in a statement issued to the New York Post. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

On Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge on the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce, 33, is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.

"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.

Kelce and Swift are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."

"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.

Swift attended the Chiefs' game for the second consecutive week amid her apparent growing relationship with Kelce. The singer was seen walking into the team's 'Sunday Night Football' game at MetLife Stadium with actress Blake Lively among a group that also included actors Ryan Reynolds -- Lively's husband -- and Hugh Jackman and singer Sabrina Carpenter in a video shared by the Athletic's Dianna Russini, as well standing alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during NBC's live broadcast.

Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during last week's episode of his New Heights podcast.