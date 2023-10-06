BTS' J-Hope Shares Exciting Life Update While Serving In The Military

J-Hope has given fans a detailed update about his life since starting his mandatory military service. On October 6th (KST), the BTS member returned to Weverse to update the ARMY about how he is adjusting to life in the military.

"I’m working hard and adjusting quicker than expected…but the pressure with each group division is huge since I’m responsible for guiding and helping the youth of South Korea with their first steps in the military," J-Hope said per Koreaboo. "Still, this meaningful work makes me as proud as BTS’s activities," he added with crying face emojis. According to the website, the star's current job is like an "assistant instructor," meaning that he helps train the new recruits. They also added that the job is highly respectable and usually given to model soldiers. Which makes sense after J-Hope's next update.

"Ah…! And I have also gotten the “Special Class Warrior” title," he wrote. "It’s true that if you do your best in every situation, good results follow." According to Koreaboo, his fellow BTS member Jin also earned the title after a few months of service. J-Hope ended his update with well wishes to the fanbase. "Always be healthy and don’t get sick~ Watch out for the cold, our ARMY."

In September, BTS' label BIGHIT announced that Suga would be the next member to enlist in the South Korean military. "There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp," a statement from the group's label BigHit Music read on Weverse. They went on to discourage fans from showing up to send Suga off, as they've done for other members. "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."